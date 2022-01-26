ELIZABETHTON — The frigid weather forecast for this weekend has led to the rescheduling of Saturday’s Milligan Highway Adopt-A-Highway cleanup. The organization’s new chairman, Don Hlavaty, made the announcement of the change on Wednesday morning. Hlavaty said the event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at 10 a.m. The volunteers will still meet in the parking lot of Happy Valley Elementary School.
“Let’s hope the weather and road conditions will be better in February,” Hlavaty said in the announcement. Volunteer still must register for the event on the group’s website at www.kccbtn.org.