ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful not only proclaimed last Saturday’s cleanup effort of the spring to have been a success, but KCCB Chairman Ed Jordan also called it “our first post-COVID” cleanup of the group’s adopted highway, the Milligan Highway.
“It was a successful cleanup,” Jordan said. The group collected 34 bags of litter, assorted items, tires and rims.
The group was not only rewarded with the satisfaction of a better looking highway into Carter County, but also a delicious meal at the end of their morning’s labor. Jordan said Jiggy Ray’s owner, John Bull, delivered plenty of Jiggy Ray pizza to thank the volunteers.
“We all enjoyed a tasty lunch and some fellowship after our hard work. It was enjoyed by all,” said Jordan.
Keep Carter County Beautiful’s busy spring is not done yet. This coming Saturday, March 27, starting at 10 a.m., KCCB will be patterning with the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department for the fourth annual spring beautification project along the Tweetsie Trail. The work will take place at two locations on the trail.
The group will meet on the trail at the corner of the Mary Patton Highway and West G Street, behind the Grindstaff car dealership. Once the trees have been planted there, the group will move to the Tweetsie Trail on Highways 321 and 67 in front of Great Clips and across from First Assist Urgent Care.
The holes for the planting will already have been dug by the staff of the Parks and Rec department, which will help make the planting easier and quicker.
Volunteers need to bring shovels, wheelbarrows, rakes, work gloves, water and snacks and should dress appropriately for the weather. All volunteers are expected to wear face masks and follow the social distancing guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control.