ELIZABETHTON _ Keep Carter County Beautiful is searching for some good volunteers to work its Adopt-A-Highway winter event on Jan. 29.
The volunteers will meet in the Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot at 10 a.m. The group will pick up trash along the organization’s adopted highway, the Milligan Highway, from Milligan College to Powder Branch Road.
Participants are asked to dress appropriately and bring gloves and water. Keep Carter County Beautiful will provide trash bags, grabbers, and safety vests. Gloves and water will be available if you need them. The event will be in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Tennessee Department of Transportation guidelines. Social distancing, facial coverings, and wearing of gloves will be required.
To register for the event, go to the Keep Carter County Beautiful website: www.kccbtn.org. There is an event page with a “Volunteer” button to provide your names, email address, and the event for which you are volunteering. Additionally, a TDOT safety video is available to review before the event.