ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful has remained active the past several spring weekends in leading volunteers on clean-up efforts on the county’s highways. The group will be taking part in yet another spring litter clean-up this coming Saturday, but this one is a regional effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will be one of four organizations joining with the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.
This is the first regional event of its kind and organizers hope to turn it into an annual activity. Under the Northeast Tennessee Tourism umbrella, four separate locations for cleaning up have been selected in Elizabethton, Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol. Advance volunteer registration is encouraged in order to provide proper COVID-19 safety measures. To volunteer, visit LitterFreeTennessee.com to select your location and receive additional details.
Volunteers for the Elizabethton effort will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lion’s Field Recycling Center parking lot, just off U.S. Highway 321. A safety briefing will be given at that time. The group will then depart to the start point on U.S. Highway 321. Latecomers should look for the volunteers working on U.S. Highway 321, between Elizabethton and Johnson City.
Signs with the warning “Caution. Litter pick up” will be displayed along the work sites. Safety is the top priority of the effort.
After the clean-up, lunch will be provided for those who have pre-registered to participate in the clean-up.
Additional partners in the clean-up include: Keep Kingsport Beautiful, Honda of Kingsport, Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute, the Northeast Tennessee Outdoor Coalition, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, Sequoyah Council of Boy Scouts of America, and Bristol Forests Rally.
“As a tourism destination marketing organization, it is important that we use our platform to not only share the story and outdoor recreational opportunities of Northeast Tennessee, but to also protect and preserve the lands that make our area such a popular place for a visit,” said Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps.
Northeast Tennessee outdoor recreation has increased since the pandemic began in 2020 as a popular hobby for locals, as well as for visitors.
“While we’ve seen an increase in these activities and off the beaten path destinations that are hidden in our mountains, we’ve also seen an unfortunate amount of trash and human trace,” Phelps said. “Litter clean ups are important, but so is education about Leave No Trace ethics and respect of our outdoor assets.”