ELIZABETHTON — Spring cleaning has long been a healthytradition of the coming of spring, as well as doing some outdoor exercise to get back into shape after being inside all winter. The Keep Carter County Beautiful organization will be keeping those traditions alive for the new season with several planned activities starting this weekend.
On Saturday, the Keep Carter County Beautiful organization will once again be in springtime mode as it start the first of several projects planned for this season. Saturday’s event is another clean-up effort on its assigned highway in the Governor’s Adopt-A-Highway program, the Milligan Highway. Volunteers for the clean-up will meet in the Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.
In addition to fulfilling the local organization’s commitment in the Adopt-A-Highway program, tThe Saturday event also celebrates March as Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month through a statewide roadway clean-up, called Trashercise, which is meant to inspire communities and individuals into action.
Designed to rally everyday citizens, Trashercise encourages litter pick-up while promoting the exercise benefits of the activity.
“Trashercise is the perfect project to launch during Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month — March 2021, especially after the long winter months of COVID-19,” said Missy Marshall, executive director of Keep Tennessee Beautiful. “Trashercise gives our citizens the opportunity to get outside, do something productive for the community, while still social distancing. This campaign taps into the great volunteer spirit of Tennesseans.”
Keep Carter County Beautiful Chairman Edward Jordan said everyone participating in the event can get a free Trashercise Across Tennessee reusable water bottle by registering for Saturday’s clean-up online at https://trasherciseacrosstennessee.itsyourrace.com .
Two locations on the Tweetsie Trail have been selected for tree plantings on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. The group will firstmeet at the corner of Mary Patton Highway and W. G St., behind Steve Grindstaff’s car dealerships. Once the trees have been planted at that location, the group will relocate to the Tweetsie Trail in front of Great Clips on West Elk Avenue.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will have the holes pre-dug for planting. Volunteers need to bring shovels, wheelbarrows, rakes, work gloves, water, snacks, and dress appropriately for the weather. There will be a group picture and gifts will be presented to participants afterward.
Volunteers for both the highway and Tweetsie Trail events are expected to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and wear face masks.
Jordan said another event will also be taking take place this spring. “We are in the planing stages for a community-wide Earth Day Tweetsie Trail Elizabethton Celebration Cleanup/Trashercise event on 17 April,” he said.