ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful organization keeps very busy in its efforts to clean up litter and illegal dump sites in Carter County, but 21 volunteers from the group helped their neighbor last weekend in cleaning up a illegal dump site in Washington County that included nearly 1,000 old tires.
Edward Jordan, chairman of Keep Carter County Beautiful, said “I understand that TVA sponsored this event through (the) First Tennessee Development District. KCCB partnered with them.”
Like so many other projects Jordan and the other KCCB volunteers have been involved in, this was in the Cherokee National Forest. But with all the abandoned tires, this was one section of the forest that was not so scenic. Just like the other events, the forest looked a lot nicer when the volunteers completed the job of removing the dump.
“Many thanks to TVA, Northeast Regional Economic Partnership, AmeriCorps Environmental Stewardship, & the Keep Carter County Beautiful volunteers who dedicated their Saturday morning to the TIRE-ER-CISE Tire cleanup! Or, should I say ‘Mud-fest?’’’ Jordan said.
“It is estimated that almost 1,000 tires were removed from the Cherokee National Forest, Buffalo Mountain. We had a fantastic group of strong, determined hard working volunteers, who once again got the job done. Thank you to all,” Jordan said.
Jordan said he is looking forward to the day when these types of clean-ups are no longer needed. He said these dump sites are illegal and the violators can be prosecuted.