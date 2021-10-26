ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful organization is seeking volunteers for three separate projects during the next three weekends to help keep Carter County beautiful.
The first event in which volunteers are needed is a cleanup on Blevins Road along the Watauga River between Elizabethton and Johnson City. The cleanup will take place along the riverside and along Blevins Road, with the group meeting at the Blevins Road Boat Ramp at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Keep Carter County Beautiful is joining with Trout Unlimited and Appa-lachian Paddling Enthusiasts for the cleanup. Volunteers are needed to assist in removing approximately 100 tires from the bank of the Watauga River. Dress appropriately and bring gloves and drinking water. The organizations will furnish a dumpster, trash bags, safety vests and gloves.
The following weekend, Keep Carter County Beautiful will once again clean up its adopted highway, the Milligan Highway. The group will meet at Happy Valley Elementary School at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. This event will comply with guidelines of the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Centers for Disease Control. Social distancing, facial coverings and wearing gloves will be required. Dress warm, bring gloves and drinking water. KCCB will furnish trash bags and safety vests. Volunteers will receive a small token of appreciation from KCCB after the cleanup.
The following Saturday, Nov. 13, will be a cleanup along three miles of Ripshin Mountain Road. The group will meet at 10 a.m. Parking and meeting location will be announced. After cleanup, a picnic-type lunch will be provided by the Ripshin Lake Corporation in celebration and thanks to the volunteers.