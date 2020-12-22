ELIZABETHTON — Those who support the efforts of Keep Carter County Beautiful to fight litter and illegal dumping in the county can now state that support on their casual clothing.
Ed Jordan, president of Keep Carter County Beautiful has announced that clothing bearing the KCCB logo is available online at http://www.storefrontier.com/kccb.
In announcing the new promotion, Jordan said, “We hope that you will enjoy wearing and displaying our new KCCB merchandise.”
“With each purchase, you will be making a small donation to KCCB. Our funds will be used to further enhance our community and bring awareness,” he said.
The merchandise features T-shirts, sweat shirts and other items. Prices range from $6 for a can koozie to $24 for a pullover hoodie.