Keep Carter County Beautiful will be holding another of it’s spring cleanup event for its adopted Highway, the Milligan Highway on Saturday morning.
Volunteers will meet in the Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot on the Milligan Highway at 10 a.m. Saturday. The volunteers will be removing roadside litter on the Milligan Highway from Powder Branch Road to Okolona Road.
Participants are asked to dress appropriately and bring gloves and water. Keep Carter County Beautiful will provide trash bags, grabbers, and safety vests. Gloves and water will be available to anyone needed them. The event complies with the Tennessee Department of Transportation guidelines.
Registration for the event may be done at the organization’s website: www.kccbtn.org/events. Participants should provide their name, email address and the event name. Participants are also asked to review the TDOT safety video on the webpage. The video has important safety information. All volunteers will be required to sign a TDOT release form at the event prior to participating.