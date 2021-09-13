ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful is seeking volunteer to help set up the organization’s booth and donate hours at the booth to provide information, awareness and education about the KCCB mission, during Covered Bridge Days, Sept. 24-26. The volunteers in the booth will also be handing out free goodies in support of the event.
The booth set-up time will be 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
The booth will be occupied Friday, Sept. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Volunteers will also be needed on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. for clean-up and pack up.
All volunteers are expected to follow CDC COVID guidelines.
Visit the KCCB website at www.kccbtn.org to volunteer and signup and select the hours you can commit.