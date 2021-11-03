ELIZABETHTON — Despite a cold autumn rain that made it difficult to negotiate the steep bank of the Watauga River last Saturday, volunteers working with the Keep Carter County Beautiful, the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts had a successful cleanup along Blevins Road and the river access point.
Keep Carter County Beautiful Chairman Edward Jordan said the volunteers managed to pull 35 old tires out of the river and carry them up the slippery wet bank. The volunteers also managed to collect seven large bags of trash along Blevins Road.
“This was a very challenging cleanup,” Jordan said. “On behalf of Keep Carter County Beautiful, I want to thank Carter County Commissioner Charlie VonCannon, KCCB board member Donald Hlavaty, KCCB volunteers Chris Perdue, Erin Herbert, Benjamin Hall, Kathy Jordan, Melinda Maddock, Noah Kadish and Trout Unlimited, and Ryan Turgeon.”
Jordan said “their efforts were very challenging as most of the tires that have been dumped in the Watauga River were full of mud and some tires even have trees growing through them.” He said the effort was especially appreciated because it was “such a horrible cool morning.”
“I also want to thank Benny Lyons, director of the Carter County Solid Waste, for his support delivering a dumpster and disposing of the tires and bags of trash.”
Jordan said there is still much more work to do to clean up the rest of the estimated 100 tries in the river at Blevins Road He said KCCB will continue working with Appalachian Paddle Enthusiast Director Wesley Bradly and Turgeon of Trout Unlimited to remove the remainder of the tires. He said more information on upcoming cleanups of Blevins Road will be announced.
Keep Carter County Beautiful still needs volunteers to help with cleanups for the next two Saturday mornings. The organization will once again clean up its adopted highway, the Milligan Highway. The group will meet at Happy Valley Elementary School at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. This event will comply with guidelines of the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Centers for Disease Control. Social distancing, facial coverings and wearing gloves will be required. Dress warm, bring gloves and drinking water. KCCB will furnish trash bags and safety vests. Volunteers will receive a small token of appreciation from KCCB after the cleanup.
Volunteers are asked to register online at www.kccbtn.org, and also register and learn more about Trashercize across the state at: https://trasherciseacrosstennessee.itsyourrace.com.
The following Saturday, Nov. 13, will be a cleanup along three miles of Ripshin Mountain Road. The group will meet at 10 a.m. Parking and meeting location will be announced. After cleanup, a picnic-type lunch will be provided by the Ripshin Lake Corporation in celebration and thanks to the volunteers.