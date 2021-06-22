ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful cleanup of Ripshin Road that had been scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
Ed Jordan, chairman of Keep Carter County Beautiful, said the organization plans to reschedule the event for September or October.
Jordan said the cleanup was postponed because a key part of the plan, the Cherokee Hotshots of the U.S. Forest Service were unavailable because of the extreme fire conditions currently being experienced in the western regions of the country.
Jordan said the Hotshots are necessary to implement the Ripshin Road cleanup safely due to the extremely steep terrain.
The organization will provide updates on Facebook on when the cleanup have been rescheduled.