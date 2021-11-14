East Tennessee State University has recognized Kate Emmerich as Staff Woman of the Year.
This award honors one extraordinary woman who has made a notable impact in the workplace and improved the quality of life for others through inspiration, service to ETSU, community service, support of women’s causes or organizations, or professional accomplishments above or outside normal job responsibilities.
Emmerich, a staff counselor and OASIS (Outreach and Advocacy: Sexuality Information for Students) coordinator in the ETSU Counseling Center, received the honor during a recent award ceremony.
In her professional work, Emmerich provides consultation, advocacy and crisis intervention to ETSU students. She also trains faculty, staff, graduate students and other student leaders to identify students in distress and then provide assistance with navigating the help-seeking process.
In her role as OASIS coordinator, Emmerich has hosted many campus events to raise awareness about sexual violence, in addition to providing intimate partner and sexual violence prevention education.
Her work benefits the Appalachian Highlands. As a member of the ETSU Sexual Assault Advisory Board, she coordinates and presents at the Escape from Rape Conference, where local, regional and state experts convene to address the topic of preventing sexual violence. Emmerich also serves the region by participating in multiple community task forces, including the Johnson City Police Sexual Assault Task Force.
“Kate is an exemplary staff member who is dedicated to building a resilient ETSU community, improving the lives of ETSU students, staff, faculty and the members of our region,” her nominator wrote. “We are grateful for her years of service at ETSU.”
Awarded annually since 2012, the ETSU Commission for Women Standing Committee collaborated with the Women’s Resource Center and Office of Equity and Inclusion to celebrate female staff members.
“This year, we received 16 nominations for Staff Woman of the Year,” said Dr. Jennifer Hall, chair of the ETSU Commission for Women Standing Committee. “This unprecedented number of nominations highlights the exceptional quality of our female staff members.”
Contributed to the Press
