ELIZABETHTON — Carter County jurors considering the fate of Chad Anthony Benfield will resume their work at 9 this morning after deliberating for more than five hours on Friday.
Benfield is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 89-year-old Mary Nolen, who was found by her family lying in her bed on July 14, 2017. She died 12 days later. A forensic pathologist said she died of complications of blunt force trauma.
Benfield took the stand and on questioning by defense counsel Chris Byrd, he denied knowing Nolen. He said he met Nolen on one occasion, when she was locked out of her residence and he let her use his cell phone to contact her daughter to come and unlock the door.
Benfield denied raping or assaulting Nolen.
Byrd asked Benfield about a previous video shown to the jury that was from an Aug. 11, 2017, interrogation of Benfield by Carter County investigators, Jeff Markland and Mike Little. Benfield said the 3-hour interrogation began on a friendly note. He said they treated him “like we were buddies, we were talking about music and sports.”
He said that changed when Markland confronted him with a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab report, which indicated that Benfield’s DNA profile was found in clippings of Nolen’s fingernails and swabs of Nolen’s fingers beneath the fingernails.
Benfield said the evidence that most affected him was some information that Markland and Little said had been provided to them by Benfield’s girlfriend, Donna Gay. That was some bed sheets, a night gown and robe that she found in her home, next door to Nolen’s residence just a few days after Nolen’s attack.
She told the deputies that the clothing did not fit anyone in her home and the sheets did not fit any of the beds in her house.
Nolen’s family had told investigators that she was found lying on a bed without sheets and the sheets were missing. The family also said the gown Nolen had on when she was found was one she would never have worn.
Benfield said “no matter what I told them, they didn’t care.” He said “they just wanted me to say I did it.”
He said he wanted to talk with Gay and find out what she had told the investigators. He said that was the reason he was trying to negotiate with them to have some private time with Gay. “I was trying to figure out what was being said and figure out what she had told them.”
During his cross-examination, Benfield had said the sheets were from a cabin near Dollywood that the family had rented a month before. He said the cabin had bedbugs, which was the reason the blankets had been washed and placed in the unused section of the basement of their house.
During the closing arguments, Byrd provided his theory of what happened, saying he believed Nolen had never been attacked.
He said she had suffered a heart attack while changing the sheets on her bed around 7:30 a.m. That was why the bed did not have sheets on it when Nolen collapsed onto the bed. The sheets she was going to place on the bed were in a hallway nearby.
Byrd said the severe bruising Nolen had on her body was the result of the anti-coagulants and other blood thinners Nolen was taking. He said that also explains why the badly bruised Nolen did not have any broken bones.
Byrd explained the reason Nolen had Benfield’s DNA on her fingernails by saying that Gay’s Chihuahua dogs had carried Benfield’s skin cells in their coats and transferred the cells to Nolen when she petted the dogs.
The state’s theory is that Benfield went to Nolen’s residence during the early morning hours of July 14, 2017, and assaulted her, then took bedding and clothing that contained evidence back to his house, where he hid it. Prosecutors said he was not able to get rid of the bedding and clothing because Gay had thrown him out on the 14th.
The jury began deliberations at 5 p.m. and ended the day at about 10:30.