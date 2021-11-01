A Washington County jury acquitted a man on a vehicular homicide by intoxication charge after a trial last week, apparently rejecting prosecutors’ arguments that his intoxication caused the deadly crash.
Defense attorney Chris Byrd said the wreck happened because of brake failure, which prevented his client, Billy Baker Jr., from being able to stop at a stop sign.
The wreck happened around 11 p.m. Dec. 7, 2018, at the intersection of Stockyard Road and Highway 11-E.
The crash killed 18-year-old Sierra Michelle Rollins, of Limestone.
Baker admitted to a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer that he had smoked marijuana prior to driving. There is no presumptive test for marijuana intoxication since the drug is still illegal in Tennessee.
He also had a possession of schedule IV narcotics for resale charge, but Byrd said that was dismissed after the state rested its case because there was no evidence Baker possessed the drug.
Byrd said Baker was driving on Stockyard Road toward Highway 11-E and failed to stop at the stop sign. His Jeep Cherokee crossed into the path of a Nissan Versa traveling on the highway and T-boned the driver’s side, close to the back door.
Rollins was sitting in the rear driver’s side seat and died from the impact.
Baker, 27-year-old Taray Rollins and 36-year-old Summer Cradic were also injured in the crash. Cradic was driving the Versa.
“I thought from the beginning there clearly was reasonable doubt due to mechanical failure,” Byrd said. “Mr. Baker had maintained his brakes had failed while he was going down Stockyard Road.”
The THP investigator noted there were no skid marks to indicate Baker tried to stop, but Byrd said that’s because Baker’s brakes didn’t work.
“I called the mechanic and he examined the car in the impound,” Byrd said. “He said the brakes were terrible. One pad was completely gone, and the others were worn down to where they were barely touching.”
Byrd said the state would have had to show the wreck was caused by Baker’s intoxication.
“It was our position that if there were working brakes, the vehicle would have stopped,” he said.
“This hill is incredibly steep, a 5-6% grade. It really is a tragic story. Mr. Baker is obviously still bothered by this. (Sierra Michelle Rollins) was one of his best friends, and he’ll have to carry this the rest of his life.”