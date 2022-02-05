Area judges and prosecutors are asking Washington County commissioners to not spend their share of settlement money from the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit until they hear the details of a proposed nine-county abstinence-based treatment center in Roan Mountain.
“We don’t have anything like this east of Hohenwald,” Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street told members of the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee on Thursday.
Street also said Washington County officials should consider holding a workshop to learn more about the inpatient program that is being backed by judicial officials from “Mountain City to Morristown.” Proponents hope to implement an intensive 12- to 16-month program that will involve 185 beds at the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County.
“We’re talking about honest-to-God treatment,” Street said, noting that the program will be modeled on the Recovery Court model now used in his and other courtrooms across the region.
That means no maintenance drugs will be used in the recovery program, which will include a partnership with the Families Free counseling program.
“I will not be be involved in a facility that uses Suboxone or methadone in the treatment,” the judge said. “They are often contraband and used for trade in our local jails.”
Street said the project, which is being spearheaded in Nashville by state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, is very close to fruition. Street said supporters hope soon to be able to sign a lease contract with the state for the use of the former prison facility.
He also said while the details are still being worked out, proponents envision the facility will be overseen by a nine-county board in a structure similar to that of the First Tennessee Development District.
Street said Thursday that he and other proponents of the abstinence program are not asking for Washington County officials to commit any of the $4.1 million awarded to the county from the Baby Doe settlement.
“Just hold on to it,” Street said. “Don’t limit yourself now on how you spend it. Opioids is not the problem it was. Fentanyl is what’s killing people now.”
The county’s HEW Committee voted last week to ask AveNew, a collaborative effort of United Way of Greater Kingsport, to review applications for drug treatment programs that might be recipients of the county’s Baby Doe money. Commissioner Jodi Jones, the chair of the committee, said the vetting of the opioid treatment programs will be based on the “best practices” that were discussed by health care professionals at East Tennessee State University’s Addiction Science Center during a workshop with commissioners late last year.
“I think it’s a good idea to get feedback from an outside entity that is not applying for this money,” Commissioner Jim Wheeler said.
Wheeler later told Street that he and other county officials needed more information on the proposed Roan Mountain facility’s operational structure before committing to its funding.