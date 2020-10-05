A Washington County man charged with killing another man, allegedly over a drug debt, asked a judge to suppress the statement he gave investigators before he was arrested.
Aaron Christopher Story, 34, 3541 Cherokee Road, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Christopher Scott Connelly, 38, also of Washington County.
Connelly was found dead near 1519 Dry Creek Road around 8:30 a.m. June 2, 2018, by a woman who was preparing to walk her dogs at the Lone Oak Trailhead.
Connelly was found in his underwear, and a t-shirt that was pulled up around his neck. A pair of shorts and shoes were located nearby.
Story’s attorney, Darcee Dubisiak, filed a motion earlier this year asking Judge Stacy Street to throw out her client’s statement to Washington County sheriff’s investigators because she said her client was not properly read his rights.
To defend the statement, Assistant District Attorney General Justin Irick presented testimony from Investigator Jeff Miller. He was the initial officer to question Story the following Monday.
Miller testified investigators wanted to talk to Story because he had been brought up as someone Connelly was recently acquainted with, and Story agreed to talk to officers.
Miller testified investigators did not consider Story a suspect, but wanted to find out where he had been the days prior to Connelly being found dead. Miller said he stopped the questioning 10 minutes into the interview and read Story his Miranda rights because Story began giving conflicting information.
Dubisiak argued that the line of questioning prior to being read his Miranda rights would lead a reasonable person to believe they were in custody and unable to leave the interview room.
Street denied the motion, ruling that investigators had properly read Story his Miranda rights and he signed the waiver saying he was willing to talk to them.
Police said the killing was apparently over Story becoming angry after giving Connelly $150 for an eight-ball of cocaine and never getting the drugs.