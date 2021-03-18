At the beginning of 2020, JRH Brewing was doing better than ever.
The brewery was in its fifth year and had recently partnered with the Alley Kat food truck, which had set up shop in the establishment's parking lot at 458 W. Walnut St.
Owner John Henritze said the combination was working well, and 2020 was shaping up to be a banner year for the business.
Then COVID-19 came to the region, and the economic fallout hit JRH Brewing hard.
Like other small businesses across the U.S., Henritze said the brewery's sales fell significantly, declining to about 25% of the normal level. Although it had received an economic injury disaster loan and some assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program, it was unclear when the brewery would be able to make a full recovery.
In late 2019, JRH Brewing had reached out to larger breweries, including those in Asheville and Knoxville, in search of partnerships. That had included contacting Stephen Callahan, the owner of Tennessee Hills Distillery in Jonesborough.
In October, Callahan contacted Henritze to see if the brewery would be willing to sell its assets to him and his business partner, Scott Andrew. Henritze and Jill, his wife and the co-owner of JRH Brewing, talked about it and ultimately opted to do so.
Callahan and Andrew are bringing a multi-million dollar project to West Walnut Street that will encompass three properties along the roadway, which will include setting up shop in JRH Brewing's old home.
This occurs as Johnson City gets ready to invest millions in upgrading the streetscape between Buffalo Street and University Parkway, which city leaders hope will jumpstart economic growth along the corridor.
Callahan and Andrew bought the brewery's equipment and have the rights to JRH Brewing's recipes for three years. They also purchased outright the Tree Streets Pale Ale and the Tannery Knobs IPA.
"I had to take a step back and look at where things were important," Henritze said. "I'm so thankful that I had the opportunity to see a dream come into reality."
Now, Henritze said his plans are to get back into medicine.
He has a background as a physician's assistant and worked in orthopedics. As a diabetic of 46 years, Henritze wouldn't mind looking into a career in pediatric endocrinology, which would allow him to provide patients and parents a personalized perspective on diabetes treatment.
COVID-19 was like a baseball bat to the head, Henritze said, and had the pandemic hit during the business's 10th year in operation, he expects JRH Brewing would have been able to weather the economic storm.
Long-term, Henritze said, the prospect of him returning to the world of brewing depends on the financial recovery. All-in-all, the company took a significant financial hit, and he added that owning a small business is physically and mentally taxing.
Henritze, however, doesn't discount the notion of developing recipes if he's approached by another brewery.
He said the decision to sell was bittersweet.
"Blood, sweat and tears went into it," he said. "It was hard to let go. Really hard."