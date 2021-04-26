After serving as interim principal since December, Josh Carter has been officially selected as the next principal of Science Hill High School, Johnson City Schools announced in a press release Monday.
Carter replaces Todd Barnett, who was promoted to Supervisor of Middle Schools and Instruction in December.
Carter has worked at Science Hill for the past 22 years, starting as an English teacher in 1999. He was named the 2009 Science Hill Teacher of the Year before leaving the classroom to become an assistant principal in 2012.
“I am very excited to be named principal at Science Hill High School,” Carter said in the release. “Science Hill has a long tradition of superb academics, championship athletics, and outstanding fine arts. I am honored to be a part of such tradition and success.
"I am most excited, however, about the coming days of this school year, as we look forward to a strong finish for all of our students. We are especially looking forward to celebrating our seniors and all of their accomplishments during graduation.”
Carter received his Bachelors of Arts in English from Milligan College in 1999 before receiving his Master of Educational Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University in 2008 and his Education Specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University in 2010. Most recently, Carter received a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Milligan College in 2019.
Carter is married to his wife of 18 years, Jennifer, and they have two children, eight-year-old Maddie and five-year-old Jack.