The last year has been quite different for Jonesborough’s Main Street and Tourism Director Cameo Waters, and it forced her and her staff to adjust on the fly — transforming from an organization focused on attracting visitors and promoting events to one doing all it can to help small businesses stay alive in downtown.
“I think when COVID hit, a lot of things happened at one time,” Waters said. “The Tourism Department and Main Street staff, we all worked really hard initially to keep the public in tune with canceled and postponed events, what was happening, business hours, services that we still offered — what was happening, that was the big thing immediately.
“Another really big thing was the JAMA food pantry. You know, my department, we do the marketing for the town and they were in a big need of non-perishable food donations so we worked with them and tried to help get the word out to try and help increase their volunteer staff and get more items donated,” Waters continued.
“Those were a few of the really big instant things, and then from there it was small businesses — it was, ‘How can we help our small businesses?’”
With nearly all events canceled or postponed in mid-March, how to help small businesses stay alive became the key focus for Waters and much of the town’s staff.
“We had done a lot of marketing, events were being canceled and things weren’t happening, so we kind of leaned on marketing and how we could encourage that so we actually redesigned our tourism website and we shifted to a small-business focus,” Waters said. “Each day we were all meeting multiple times ... we were updating the website — we just had to keep the public in the loop on how they could still have some form of normalcy provided by their favorite small business and how they could continue to support that business so they could stay alive when the pandemic was hopefully over. We really shifted our operations and our thought process on how can we be most beneficial to support our small businesses.”
The pandemic also greatly affected the tourism side of things, as travel ground to a halt with businesses shuttering for weeks over COVID-19 concerns.
Waters said they shifted their messaging and looked at ways they could keep Jonesborough on their minds “and let them know that we’re still here for you and when it’s safe to travel we will still be here for you.”
“We were just trying to encourage them and to inspire them to plan future trips when it was safe to travel,” Waters said. “Operations in every form have had to shift and change, and our first and number one priority the entire time has been keeping our residents, our community and our visitors safe. That was always at the forefront of our mind, but part of our job is to support our small businesses and any way we can do that, we will.“
And while the pandemic has had a devastating impact on so many, Waters said the rush of support for small businesses was inspiring and moving, and called the effects of the pandemic “heart-wrenching.”
“The pandemic was not good in any way, but when bad things happen we’ve got to find the silver lining, we’ve got to find ways to be motivated and to still care for each other and I think Jonesborough has done that well, and the shop local movement has boomed, and we hope that stays that way and it stays on the forefront of everyone’s mind,” Waters said.