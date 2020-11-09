Jonesborough Alderman Terry Countermine wasn’t planning to run for reelection this year.
That was until a “groundswell” of community members urged him to run again, which he ultimately decided to do. After he agreed to seek a sixth term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Countermine spoke to his friend and fellow Alderman Adam Dickson about campaigning together.
“When I agreed (to run again), I said something to Adam and said, ‘Adam, why don’t we run as a team because you and I, I think, stand for the same things,’” Countermine said.
Dickson was happy to agree, and on election night, it seemed to pay off for them, with both earning re-election to the town’s five-person board. According to unofficial totals, Countermine garnered 26% of the vote, while Dickson finished second with 22%.
On Friday, Dickson called their partnership a “huge help” in his re-election and said it was a joy and “no-brainer.”
“I’m very grateful that we made that investment, and we reaped significant dividends,” he said.
Both viewed their re-election as a vote of confidence for how the board has operated in recent years. Dickson called it a vote of confidence in the duo’s approach to public service.
“Our approach to public service has been caring, thoughtful and considerate, and it seemed like the people of Jonesborough realized that and understood that,” Dickson said, noting that that wasn’t an indictment on the other candidates. “I think the citizens of Jonesborough understand the need for balance on the board, and I think our reelection was a testament to that.”
Countermine, meanwhile, said he felt it showed people are pleased with the town’s direction.
“I think it’s a validation that at least the majority of people here in town think that we’re going in the right direction and that we’ve made some good decisions that may have been tough decisions, especially recently as it relates to COVID and other things like that because that’s where so much of the division has come from,” Countermine said, “but, I’m a believer that we listen to the experts in whatever the issue is and make decisions based on that.”