The Jonesborough Town Wide Yard Sale returns for the first time since 2017 on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Boone Street and Main Street sidewalks in downtown Jonesborough.
The event is also part of the 500 mile US-11 Antique Alley sale, which runs from Mississippi to Bristol.
Vendor space is $25 for a 10x10 space and $40 for a 10x20 space.
All proceeds from the sale of vendor spaces go to the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association. The group is a community of business owners and organizations interested in cooperatively enhancing our livelihoods and neighborhood.
Association members desire to discuss ideas and take action to help strengthen economic viability while maintaining the town’s character. The merchants association hosts events such as ChocolateFest and Downtown at Dusk.
“It’s always a good chance for the local community to get involved. This event also helps kick start the summer tourist season,” said Jeff Gurley, yard sale organizer and The Lollipop Shop owner.
The event in years past has been one of the largest stops on the 500-mile yard sale, and will have 40 to 60 vendors participating throughout downtown. Several shops located in downtown Jonesborough will offer sidewalk sales.
Vendors interested in participating and those seeking more information can call 423-913-2663.
