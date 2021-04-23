A Jonesborough woman pleaded guilty under judicial diversion Friday to selling methamphetamine from her home in an upscale subdivision.
Linda Adamson, 5114 Planted Stone Court, located in a new subdivision called Vines Farms, will serve three years on probation and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
If she successfully completes all the requirements of probation, she can have the conviction removed from her record.
Through her attorney, Gene Scott, Adamson waived her charges from Washington County General Sessions Court to Criminal Court on Thursday and entered the plea Friday.
She was not indicted on the charges, but pleaded to what is called an “information,” a document similar to an indictment where the defendant waives the case from going to a grand jury.
The investigation started in September 2020, after neighbors of Adamson began to complain to police about an increase in visitors who only stayed a few minutes at her residence.
In October, the Jonesborough Police Department began undercover surveillance on Adamson’s home and began making traffic stops on people who went there and left very shortly after arriving.
Jonesborough police conducted seven traffic stops between Oct. 29 and Jan. 14 on vehicles that left Adamson’s home. In each of the traffic stops, officers found methamphetamine and sometimes marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
By that time, investigators had enough evidence, including over 50 grams of meth, to obtain a search warrant for Adamson’s home.
Officers found meth, items used to abuse the drug as well as items used to sell it in small quantities.
The search warrant did not indicate any amount of cash was found in the house.
Adamson was also charged with shoplifting from Belk.
Deputy District Attorney Dennis Brooks said Adamson was seen by Belk loss prevention officers taking a camouflage hoodie valued at $15.
She faced charges of maintaining a dwelling where drugs are manufactured, stored or sold, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of illegal paraphernalia, allowing dogs to run at large and theft.
In her judicial diversion plea, Scott pleaded to maintaining a dwelling where drugs are manufactured, stored or sold and shoplifting. All other charges were dismissed.
If Adamson fails to meet the requirements of her diversion, she could be sentenced to three years in prison.