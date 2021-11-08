The Washington County Highway Department will be painting stripes on multiple streets through Jonesborough on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The painting will start from Timber Ridge Road and then will travel west to Headtown Road. Workers will continue moving west on East Main Street to Forest Drive, then towards the Jonesborough Middle School entrance on Forest Drive.
Roads will not be closed for an extended period of time, but drivers should be prepared to encounter potential traffic delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Traffic will be turned away, if possible, at the Boone Street/East Main Street/Spring Street intersection.