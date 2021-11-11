Now in its 39th year and one of Jonesborough’s oldest craft shows, Made Around Here Market will be held Friday and Saturday.
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths and explore hundreds of handcrafted items.
Attendees will discover pieces from local and regional artisans. All items are handmade, some examples include pottery, paintings and varied mediums, photographs, screen-printed items, seasonal décor, holiday gifts, leather items and woodcarvings.
If you go:
The market will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. There is an additional marketplace located outside in the main parking lot and greenspace areas.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted to support Jonesborough’s many events throughout the year.