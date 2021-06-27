Jonesborough will host its 50th Jonesborough Days Festival this week to coincide with Fourth of July festivities. Attendees can expect a surplus of family activities, live music, craft booths, storytelling, a patriotic parade, fireworks and more.
The festival will take place in Historic Downtown Jonesborough on July 3 and 4. However, the celebration really begins with a Jonesborough Days Kick-off Dinner on July 1 at Jimmy Neil Smith Park from 6-8 p.m.
The Kick-off Dinner menu will feature shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and crawfish, with fruit cobblers for dessert, according to the Jonesborough Days website. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased individually or as a table. Curbside pick-up is also available for to-go meals, and advanced tickets are recommended. To purchase tickets visit https://townofjonesborough.thundertix.com/events/186506.
The festival itself is free, open to the public and will begin with the Jonesborough Days parade at 10 a.m. on July 3. Activities will continue all day, with the third annual MoonPie Eating Contest taking place at 4 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse.
The contest consists of three different age categories: 8 and under, 9-15 and adult. Contestants will be challenged to see who can finish all their MoonPies first. Registration is free and will begin at 3:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse. The winner of each category will receive free MoonPies for a year.
Ingles Market will host a Watermelon Social in front of the courthouse at 2 p.m. on July 4, providing free watermelon on a first-come-first-served basis. An artifact find will also be going on throughout both days of the festival.
Festival-goers will begin the arti-find scavenger hunt at the Jonesborough History Museum in the Visitors Center and end at the Chester Inn Museum. Participants will need to pick up an arti-find card from either the Chester Inn Museum or the Visitors Center, collect signatures for all six artifacts and turn in the completed card at the Chester Inn Museum to be entered in a drawing to win a gift basket.
Discovery Park, located behind the Storytelling Center, will house a multitude of activities for children and their families. The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will also present the USO Show with several performances scheduled throughout the weekend. Tickets can be purchased at www.jonesboroughtheatre.com/.
Main stage entertainment, located next to the courthouse, kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday with The Beach Nite Band, formerly known as The Collegians, performing their “Carolina Beach Music.” Storyteller and musician Michael Reno Harrell will take the main stage at 6 p.m. on July 4, followed by Rumors ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute at 8.
Festival activities will wrap up with fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4. This year’s fireworks are sponsored by Wolfe Development, and Jonesborough has partnered with Electric 94.9 to play music synced with the firework show.
For more information about the event, please visit https://jonesborough.com/special_event/jonesborough-days-2021/ or Jonesborough Days on Facebook.