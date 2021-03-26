A David Crockett High School teacher has been named the K-12 level winner of the 2020 Stephen L. Fisher Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Jamie Freeman was awarded the honor by the Appalachian Studies Association.
The Fisher Awards are sponsored by the Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services at East Tennessee State University.
Freeman teaches economics, Appalachian studies, world history and AP human geography. An Army veteran, Freeman earned his bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education at Western Kentucky University, a master’s degree in education from Tusculum University and a doctorate in education from Lincoln Memorial University.
The Fisher Award was established in 2013 and is named in honor of Stephen L. Fisher, professor of political science at Emory and Henry College from 1971 to 2006.
The award honors individuals dedicated to intellectual rigor and pedagogical integrity in constructing and delivering inclusive knowledge about Appalachia and its people.
Award winners are nominated by their peers in a competitive process and are chosen by the ASA’s Education Committee.
Dr. Ron Roach, director of ETSU’s Center of Excellence, said the university is “pleased to once again sponsor the Fisher Award and to recognize Dr. Freeman and other leading educators in the Appalachian region. Our Center wants to encourage and support our K-12 teachers, who are doing so much to prepare the future leaders for our communities.”
The Appalachian Studies Association is an organization of scholars, activists and community leaders whose mission is to promote and engage dialogue and scholarship among a diverse and inclusive group of educators, students, organizations and institutions.
The ETSU Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services was founded in 1984 and includes the Regional Resources Institute, the Archives of Appalachia and the Reece Museum.