It’s been nearly seven months since the Jonesborough Senior Center shut its doors because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and Center Director Mary Regen has been looking forward to reopening ever since.
They finally will on Wednesday.
“We’re really excited,” Regen said. “This is exciting for us. We’re all here to serve seniors, and not being able to do that on the scale we’ve been used to has been hard for us.”
Of course, things won’t go back to how they were back in March. In addition to requiring reservations for certain activities, there will be increased sanitation, physical distancing measures, reduced capacity and temperature checks. Last month, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order allowing senior centers in the state to reopen, “while providing capacity that must be limited to the extent necessary to accommodate adequate social distancing.”
“Obviously we’re cautious because there’s responsibility there, but we’ve put a lot of precautions in place,” Regen said. “We’ve worked on this reopening plan for however many months now it’s been — we feel like we’ve got everything in place to be as safe as we can possibly be.”
Regen said the isolation and loss of classes and events at the center has been hard on seniors, who have the highest risk of severe illness or complications from COVID-19. Regen shared the story of one man who’s gone to the senior center almost daily to pick up lunch — the only interaction he’s had with people outside of his family since the beginning of the pandemic. In Tennessee, people 50 and older account for 30% of the state’s cases but 94% of the state’s fatalities.
“I think to be able to have something that’s familiar and something they’ve grown to love over the last few years — I think it’s going to be a bright spot going forward,” Regen said, adding that the closure of the center has also been hard on those working there. “We’ve tried just our very best to do what we could on the scale we could do it, but social isolation — I don’t know if enough attention has been paid on what that does to people.
“It’s been a sad time,” she said later.
Mayor Chuck Vest said he “probably gets more emails, phone calls and texts about our senior center than any other issue,” and said the reopening will be a blessing for the town’s seniors.
“Our seniors who use that facility understand that that’s important for their mental health as much as their physical health,” Vest said. “To be able to reopen that, it’s just going to, I think, relieve some stress for our seniors. It’s going to be a blessing for them.”
The center reopens on Oct. 14 and will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fitness Center will continue to be used by appointment only from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call the front desk at 423-753-4781.