Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen has tabbed BurWil Construction as the contractor for the town’s K-8 school project, the same contractor that constructed the new Boones Creek school.
Over the next four to six weeks, BurWil, which will receive a $10,000 pre-construction fee, will work with the town, its architects and other stakeholders to finish and price-out the design, which is expected to cost around $27 million. Mayor Chuck Vest said they hope to break ground on the project in August or September, so long as BurWil’s cost estimate is “in line with where we want it.”
BurWil was chosen after its proposal scored the highest on evaluation criteria, ranking number one in cost. In total, four companies returned a proposal. Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, who attended Monday’s meeting, commended BurWil’s past work and said they are one of his favorite contractors to work with.
Water expansion green-lit
The town also approved contract agreements with GRW Engineering ($90,000) and Community Development Partners, LLC ($35,000) for a project to provide water and sewer service to ebm-papst at the Washington County Industrial Park. The project has an estimated cost of $1.5 million, including the contractual costs approved on Monday.
“It’s kind of the green light for us to get moving forward with it,” Vest said Monday. “We’ve done this work out at the industrial park before, and this is another important thing for our county, and the town of Jonesborough is happy to do our part.
Other news
- Jonesborough Alderman Stephen Callahan acknowledged Tennessee Hills Distillery, which he owns, received a citation last month for serving beer without a permit, a misdemeanor, which was first reported by the Press’ sister paper, the Jonesborough Herald and Tribune. Callahan said they will have their day in court and “see how it goes.” He went on to say he is proud to be part of Jonesborough and its governing board.
- The town approved a motion to allow Vest to vote on behalf on the town to accept a proposed settlement from Endo Pharmaceuticals as part of the Baby Doe lawsuit seeking monetary damages that the opioid crisis has caused. Town Attorney Jim Wheeler said the proposed settlement amount is $4.5 billion, though it’s unclear how much of that the town will actually receive.
- The National Storytelling Festival received its special event permit on Monday, meaning the immensely popular festival is officially a go after last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s festival will be held from Sept. 30-Oct. 3.
- William “Beebo” Russell was named Employee of the Month.