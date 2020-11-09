During a forum last month, Jonesborough alderman candidate Jason Greenlee was asked about the importance of transparency in town government.
In his answer, Greenlee said the town should take time to slow down and explain items on the town’s consent agenda during their meetings, saying that it can be difficult for those without an agenda packet in front of them to know what the town is doing.
Greenlee was unsuccessful in his bid for a spot on the town’s governing body, but town Mayor Chuck Vest seemed to take his suggestion to heart. During Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, its first since the election, Vest was careful to explain what is in the town’s consent agenda.
“It’s generally going to be some personnel things that — really it’s dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s,” Vest said.
After the meeting, Vest said he doesn’t want anyone to feel like they’re hiding anything, and said a consent agenda “is just something for us to expedite some simple things.“
“I want to make it clear what’s in a consent agenda number one, but I think going forward, too, we’ll try to put more of that on our website,” Vest said. “We’ve done a good job getting our agenda on the website, but I think we need to put more background information on there — we just want to be as transparent to the community as possible.”
Vest also floated the idea of utilizing two televisions inside the board room to display diagrams or other maps, saying it might be helpful to display maps or other images both to those in the room and streaming the meetings to help people understand what’s being discussed or voted on. In addition all of that, the town‘s board also approved a $4,349 contract with Appalachian Light and Production to upgrade the room’s audio equipment and microphones, in hopes of improving the sound quality on the town’s meeting livestreams.
“The town of Jonesborough is growing, and we have more and more people coming into our town,” Vest said. “During these meetings, it’s chance for them to learn, really, what we’re doing behind the scenes, so the more information we can put out there — and utilizing these monitors that can be shared on the YouTube channel — it’s going to be important to us. It’s just another layer of transparency for new community members and our existing ones as well.
Other business
The town approved $29,933.64 worth of contracts to two agencies to re-design and print the town’s visitors guides, which are displayed in more than 500 locations across Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky, as well as in the town’s own visitors center. Creative Energy was awarded a $4,500 to design the guide, while Interstate Graphics was awarded a $24,933.64 contract to print 100,000 guides.
Jonesborough Aldermen Adam Dickson and Terry Countermine will likely be sworn in again at the town’s next meeting in December after being re-elected to the board for another term last week. The swearing-in ceremony is contingent on the election results being certified by then.