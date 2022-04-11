The design committee for Jonesborough’s K-8 school project got a virtual walk-through this week of what the $42.75 million school will look like once completed.
“It was really impressive,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said. “Clark Nexsen gave us kind of a walk-through illustration of the school project so far, and it was impressive in every way.”
The project, which broke ground in November, is on track to be completed by mid-2023 — and may even be slightly ahead of schedule.
Vest said contractors are doing masonry work at the site now, and said they may begin erecting some steel later this month, but cautioned weather could always cause delays. Vest said the town is fortunate to have architects and contractors familiar with building schools on the project, saying they’ve been “outstanding.”
“We wanted to deliver a school that was second-to-none in this region, if not the state,” Vest said. “And I think Clark Nexsen’s on their way of working with us to deliver that. It’s going to be, I think, that good.”
{iframe style=”border: none; overflow: hidden;” src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fjbotennessee%2Fvideos%2F666049637937375%2F&show_text=true&width=446&t=0” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”446” height=”591”}{/iframe}
