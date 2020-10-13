Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed funding for capital projects in their Tuesday meeting, electing to fund $880,000 for five projects town staff earmarked as priorities.
The town will be able to fund the projects after authorizing the issuance of interest-bearing General Obligation Capital Outlay Notes totaling $1 million, which they approved during the meeting. The board was presented with eight priority projects totaling about $1.33 million, meaning some projects would have to be delayed.
After some discussion, the board appropriated $530,000 in funding for Lincoln Park, $225,000 to pave East Main Street, $100,000 to widen Shell Road and $25,000 to replace a pair of footbridges in Mill Springs Park and near Main Street Cafe. The board decided not to allocate $125,000 for a dog park and $175,000 for sidewalk improvements on West Main, Oak Grove and Second Avenue. Upgrades at Persimmon Ridge Park are also a priority, with the cost estimated to be $150,000 — about $30,000 more than the town can afford.
Town Mayor Chuck Vest said he felt $125,000 for a dog park that already has $75,000 in funding was too steep, and said he’d like to see some of that money appropriated for improvements at Persimmon Ridge.
“I think to me, the question is you have the choice between the dog park, the sidewalks or Persimmon Ridge — where’s your priority there?’’ the mayor said. “For me, I just feel like $200,000 for a dog park is excessive’’
“Seventy-five thousand dollars should work for a dog park,’’ Vest later said. “That frees up $120,000 to go to Persimmon Ridge Park that’s been there since the 1970s, and I don’t think we probably need to use that much down there, but that gives more than enough to do a quality project down there.”
Alderman Terry Countermine said he’d also like to see work done at the park, but wants to ensure it’s quality work.
“We need work out there, but I’d rather do it when we can really do it well and have the money to do it than skimp and build something we’re not proud of,” Countermine said. “That’s my feeling.”
Town Operations Manager Craig Ford noted the cost estimates were conservative and subject to change — either increasing or decreasing depending on a multitude of variables with each project. The board decided to see what money is left over from the five prioritized projects while they work on developing a long-term plan for Persimmon Ridge Park before appropriating any money to it, though any leftover money will likely go to park improvements. The town will also look to complete the dog park for $75,000 and increase the budget along the way, if necessary.
“Awfully positive development — glad to see it, and Shell Road is long-overdue so I’m glad to see it (funded),” Alderman Adam Dickson said.