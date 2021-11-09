Sherrell Lyon has lived in Jonesborough for nearly two decades, and often likes to go for runs from his home on East Main Street just outside of downtown.
On Saturday afternoon, Lyon was running after work, and a car passed within about a foot of him. It was unable to move over because another car was in the opposite lane. Lyon was running on the narrow shoulder of a portion of East Main Street that does not have sidewalks. Neither vehicle yielded or slowed.
"It was almost like a contest to get past me," Lyon said. He said if he stuck his hand out he would have hit the car.
"Now I know somebody could say, 'Well you could walk downtown or even drive downtown to begin to run'," Lyon said. "I'm a citizen of downtown, I shouldn't have to do that."
Speaking to the town's Board of Mayor and Aldermen during their meeting Monday night, Lyon asked the town's leaders to consider installing sidewalks along that stretch of East Main and to find a way to reduce vehicle speed, whether that's through additional speed bumps, signage or lights.
Normally, there are speed tables along that section of road, but they were removed for a repaving project — leaving only a speed limit sign reminding drivers to maintain the legal speed heading downhill into downtown.
Lyon wasn't the only one to voice concerns about safety along East Main Street.
"How hard, really, is it to look at a sidewalk?" asked Brian Mills. "You've got one up to a certain point on East Main Street, you've even said it's part of our plan you're going to put one in — I've got the letter. When can we know that you're coming up with a plan?"
Mills, who thanked the board for their work in the town, said he's been around long enough to remember previous plans to install sidewalks falling through. He asked for more clarity on what the town is doing to address the issue.
Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff, who's been in his position for a little less than two years, encouraged residents to reach out to him for information on what the town is doing to address those issues.
Another resident, Ernest McKinney, said he walks downtown in the mornings and said when he's walking on East Main Street he's "at the mercy of whoever is driving" and asked the board to address the issue.
Rosenoff said the town is "in the planning stages" and looking at the possibility of installing sidewalks from, essentially, the Senior Center to downtown, but that there's currently no funding available for such a project.
Susan Fowler, who lives at the corner of East Main and Spring streets, also voiced safety concerns, primarily about the intersection at East Main, Spring and Boone streets. Fowler noted that the crosswalks there do not give pedestrians the ability to warn drivers they are attempting to cross the road, and suggested the town invest in illuminated crosswalks, such as the kind that can be found in downtown Johnson City.
Fowler also voiced concerns about drivers speeding through the historic district, and asked the board to consider lowering the speed limit to 15 mph and installing speed limit signs that tell drivers their speed.
Mayor Chuck Vest said the town has considered adding sidewalks in the past, but the proximity of the houses there to the roadway limits the options. Another option was the possibility of adding a trail behind the homes. Vest said there's always been something that's kept it from moving forward, but said funding shouldn't be an issue if they can create a plan.
"We'll work that out," Vest said. "It's something that, for me, I think would be great for our town."
Vest said the speed tables should be reinstalled along East Main in a matter of weeks, but said it won't be a long-term solution. Vest said the town has discussed putting in traffic circles to calm traffic in and around downtown, but conceded that adding sidewalks along East Main would be difficult.
"Some of the homes sit really close to the road, and if we try to widen them and put in sidewalks or do any type of configuration for an intersection, it runs into some right-of-way issues and property, so that's probably one of the biggest hurdles," Vest said. "But, there probably is a place to put some small circles in to reduce the traffic versus a speed bump."