ELIZABETHTON — Just two days after ending a production of “The Sound of Music,” the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre and the Bonnie Kate Theater are once again coming together to present this year’s performance of the “1940s USO Show.”
Because of renovations taking place with the Jonesborough group’s home theater, it found a temporary home in the Bonnie Kate to present its rendition of “The Sound of Music” from June 10-27. The troupe will continue its symbiotic relationship with the Bonnie Kate by presenting its 18th annual “1940s USO Show” at the Elizabethton landmark.
The patriotic Independence Day program will be performed eight times from July 2 through July 4. The first performance is Friday night, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. The program will be presented on Saturday, July 3, at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. The final performances will be on Sunday, July 4, at 2, 4, and 6 p.m.
While the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre has been pleased to have a theater to perform in while its theater is being renovated, the arrangement has also been a good one for the Bonnie Kate. Although the Bonnie Kate’s origin goes back to 1926, it has mostly been a movie theater except for some radio programs broadcast there. It's had tradition of putting on plays and no theater company had its start there.
John Huber hopes that could change after the successful production of “The Sound of Music.”
A member of the Bonnie Kate Theater Building Board, Huber cited some impressive statistics from the production. “We had 17 performances of “The Sound of Music.” Every one of them was sold out and we received nothing but rave reviews … When I watched people leaving the theater after the show, there were lots of smiles. I had people tell me it was outstanding, the best they had ever seen.”
Huber is confident that the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will have another hit in Elizabethton with the “1940s USO Show”; after all, it was that show that inspired the idea to bring theater to the Bonnie Kate.
“I saw the show in Jonesborough several years ago and I was amazed,” Huber said. Back then, the show was performed in a tiny room which was much smaller than the Bonnie Kate. “I thought that if they could do that show in such a tiny space, what could we do in the Bonnie Kate?” Huber said.
Some in the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre also are confident that the show will be a hit.
Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, who wrote and is director of the show, said the show is especially relevant this year. “More than ever, we need for the country to come together and support each other, support our military and honor the American flag, the symbol of our freedom. We need this message of positivity and patriotism,” Ross-Bernhardt said.
The USO cast will broadcast live radio skits, and the performers will sing and dance to numerous patriotic and familiar tunes as they honor military families with a celebration of freedom.
There will be familiar and not-so-familiar songs including "You’re a Grand Old Flag," "Here Comes the Navy," "Minnie the Moocher," "It’s Been a Long, Long Time," "I’ve Got Spurs that Jingle, Jangle, Jingle" and the ever-popular "Armed Forces Medley."
The 1940s USO Show is directed by Ross-Bernhardt and choreographed by Jessica Shelton; the band director is Lucas Schmidt. Music is arranged by Sloan Hill. The cast members are Josh Baldwin, Elijah Berry, Ubunibi-Afia Brooks-Short, Janette Gaines, Ryan Gray, Mika Hoilman, Kate Hollenbeck, Joe Gumina, Shawn Hale, Emush Lamb, Caleb Knisley, Rebekah Knisley, Annabelle Pechmann, Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, Sarah Sanders, Lucas Schmidt, Jessica Shelton, Sharon Squibb, Corey Tickles, Alex Vanburen II, Krista Wharton, Brittany Whitson, Lucas Wilcox, Millie Williams and Hollie Wright.
The USO band members are Dan Cobb, Sloan Hill, Stacia Howard, Shane Ladd, Joy Nagy, Gregg Perry, and Steve Wilaniskis.
Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. To buy tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The Bonnie Kate Theater is at 115 S. Sycamore St., Elizabethton. This show is sponsored by Denny Dentistry and Sonia King.