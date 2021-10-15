Jonesborough is preparing for a series of Halloween events, including the popular Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru and a drive-in movie featuring Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”
True and Chilling Tales Tour in Jonesborough
The True and Chilling Tales Tour, a history town tour of eerie Jonesborough tales, will take place on Oct. 18, 20, 27, 28, 31, and Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. through downtown Jonesborough.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at jonesborough.com/tickets. The tour will last an hour. Groups are limited to 16 people, so guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.
The tours will depart from the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, located at 116 W. Main St. The tours will go on rain or shine.
For more information follow the Heritage Alliance on Facebook, call the Heritage Alliance at 423.753.9580 or call the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum at 423.753.4580. The organization can also be reached via email at info@heritageall.org.
Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru
The Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru is a community favorite. Plan to pick up a pumpkin from the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., on Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Participants will take their pumpkin home, carve it and bring it back to the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. or Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. During the Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru, these pumpkins will be lighted and on display along Main Street from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. each evening.
There will be three categories participants can enter for prizes: kids, family and adults. Winners will be announced on social media and will receive gift certificates to use in Jonesborough’s downtown businesses.
Drive-In Movie Night
The town will host a special Drive-In Movie night on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. behind the Washington County Courthouse. The movie shown will be Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.” The cost is $10 for each car, and registration information will be announced on Historic Jonesborough’s Facebook page.
At check-in attendees will be refunded $10 but in Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association coins that can be used in most downtown shops and restaurants. Participants should plan to arrive early. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m.
Downtown at Dusk: Halloween Edition
The Downtown at Dusk: Halloween Edition will return Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is trick-or-treating for adults with over 15 tastings and/or drink samples, all Halloween-themed, all throughout downtown Jonesborough. Most drink options will be alcoholic, so attendees must be 21 or over. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at townofjonesborough.thundertix.com/events/191552
Brews and Boos
Main Street Jonesborough will host the 6th Annual Brews and Boos in downtown Jonesborough on Oct. 30 from 8 to 10 p.m.
Brews & Boos is set in Storytelling Park with a series of ghost stories featuring world-renowned storytellers Sheila Arnold, Tim Lowry and Connie Regan-Blake. The event is co-produced by the International Storytelling Center, featuring three of the festival’s most popular tellers.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. with live music from local artists K.T. Vandyke. Main Street Café & Catering will serve Depot Street Brewing’s Octoberfest and Loose Caboose as well as a seasonal cider, and concessions will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets due to ground seating only.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010. A limited number of tickets will be available at the gate.