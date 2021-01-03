The Town of Jonesborough officially closed on the 48-acre parcel that will become home to a new K-8 school last week, a moment the mayor described as proud.
“Closing on the land is a proud moment for Jonesborough because the search for a great building site began months before we announced our desire to partner with the County Commission and school board,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said.
“We knew without securing a great building location the project would be more difficult to get approved.”
The lot cost around $2.2 million, and is located off North Cherokee/Tavern Hill Road. Vest said the town will now look to complete a cost estimate for the building and infrastructure.
The most recent design, approved by the school design committee on Dec. 9, projects the cost to be around $26.5-27 million, about $1-1.5 million lower than initial projections.
“We’ve tried to design a cost-effective yet innovative school, so I’m excited to see the initial cost estimate,” Vest said.
Vest said the school will be a “huge boost for the Jonesborough community” and said “our Jonesborough school system produces many individuals that become regional leaders and this facility will ensure that continues for years to come.”
“This school is needed to support the growth of new families calling our town home,” Vest said.
The Washington County Commission and School Board will need to provide input on the project’s final design before Jonesborough’s board can formally approve it.