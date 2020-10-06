A Jonesborough native, Jason Greenlee always wanted to serve in the town’s government.
Greenlee, who has spent the last 20 years working at Washington County Emergency Medical Services, finally has his chance, running for one of two open spots on the Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Greenlee is one of five candidates vying for the spots.
Recently, the Press spoke with Greenlee about his goals if elected, why he decided to run and what things he feels he could bring to the table as an alderman. This is the latest in a series of profiles on the people running to represent the town in November.
Why are you running for alderman?
I’ve always wanted to run, always wanted to be a part of (the board). I love Jonesborough, and I teach my children that if you love something you have to be a part of it — part of the growth of it, part of the community. If I’m going to instill that that’s what they should do or that’s how they should feel, I have to lead by example. I’m finally at a stage in my life where I’m able to run and have the time to actually do and I’m old enough and have experience enough to make decisions on facts and reality.
What are some things you feel Jonesborough is doing well?
They’ve got a new town administrator in there and I believe he’s going to take us into the future and that he’s going to bring progression, growth. They’re starting to move out of the old mind-frame, I guess is the best way of saying it where ‘this is Jonesborough and we want to keep this historic and antique town,’ which we do, but we also have to be able to bring in new people, which means new businesses, new ideas and to keep up with the times. I think they’re doing that very well now, and I think I would be able to assist with that.
What are some things you feel could be improved in the town?
Just some of the old school way of thinking. There’s some ways that Jonesborough does stuff that’s still very ‘70s and ‘80s version. It’s really just bringing everything up to date, and I feel the new town administrator is really going to help with that — just getting Jonesborough up to date.
Why should people vote for you?
I believe that I have Jonesborough’s heart and essence in mind when I’m going through this. I don’t want to change Jonesborough, I don’t want to bring something from outside of Jonesborough here. I believe I know what Jonesborough needs, and I know that’s a broad statement, but my love and passion for this town is above and beyond anything. This is the center of my universe as far as a place you can be.
I can talk to anyone, and it doesn’t matter if you’re left of the aisle or right of the aisle — none of that really matters. I can sit down with any of them and if you want to talk, let’s talk without feelings or being upset. We don’t have to agree, and I’m able to do that with everyone.
If elected, what would be your goals for a first term?
We need to get back to increasing our personnel. We’re building parks and doing all this stuff and that’s wonderful for a lot of people, but the people who are building those parks and maintaining those parks need better, newer equipment to do it. Recycling needs to be opened back up. We have to get back to the general essentials of Jonesborough, versus the optics of it.