Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest told the East Tennessee Republican Club on Monday his town is “stronger financially today” than ever before.
“Times are bright in Jonesborough,” the mayor said. “Isn’t that what Republican leadership is all about?”
Vest, an avowed Republican, said he and other leaders of the town, who are all elected to office in non-partisan races, have worked together to spur growth and to keep municipal taxes low.
“We’ve accomplished so much with one of the lowest property tax rates in the state at $1.20,” Vest told area Republicans meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. “It takes a team effort.”
The mayor said Jonesborough capitalized on its rich historic heritage and began building a reputation internationally as a storytelling center “under the vision” of former Mayor Jimmy Neil Smith.
Vest said the town’s growth “accelerated” under his own immediate predecessor’s tenure, former Mayor Kelly Wolfe.
“We rebuilt our crumbling wastewater treatment plant,” he said. “It wasn’t sexy, but it’s something we needed to do.”
In recent years, Vest said Tennessee’s oldest town has seen construction of a new seniors center, as well as the redevelopment of the McKinney Center and the Boone Street Market.
Most recently, the town entered into a partnership with Washington County and and the county’s school system to build a new $27 million K-8 school in Jonesborough.
He said the town is “today in another transitional period” with the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen working to complete renovation of the Jackson Theatre in downtown Jonesborough. He said historic venue “is going to be a good move forward to stimulate economic growth.”
He said the town is also looking to expand its wastewater treatment system to accommodate residential growth in Jonesborough. Vest said people “are moving here” to escape high taxation found in other regions of the country.
“They are running from a very different political environment,” the mayor said.