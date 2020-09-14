After serving as a town alderman for 12 years, Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest rose to the position after then-Mayor Kelly Wolfe abruptly stepped down in early 2018.
Vest then ran for the position officially in November and was unopposed in his victory. Up for re-election in November, Vest is again unopposed and likely to win another term.
Even though he doesn’t have an opponent, the Press spoke to Vest last week about his goals for a second term, what challenges the town is facing and other issues as part of a series of profiles on the candidates running to represent the town in November.
What are your biggest accomplishments as mayor?
Well I think we’ve had two big ones: One was being able to bring together the town of Jonesbourgh and Washington County’s Department of Education and the Washington County Commission to get a new school approved to be built here in Jonesborough, and that’s going to be really important for the future of our town for many years to come.
I guess I’d say the second thing was to find a town administrator as competent as Glenn Rosenoff to replace Bob Browning, who was as good as they come in Jonesborough. To find Glenn at a time like 2020 has been a godsend. Those two things are by far the best accomplishments for myself and the board.
What are some of the biggest challenges facing Jonesborough going forward?
One is to continue to make sure we get this school project done on budget. That’s going to impact our town for the next 30 or 40 years, so that’s priority one.
And, we still have improvements we want to make to our water system, we want to make sure we continue to supply good, clean, healthy water to our residents here in Jonesborough. We’re also expanding more lines out into county to those places that don’t have municipal water now or they’re on wells that aren’t healthy, and the town of Jonesborough is going to try and get involved in that in a bigger way to try and help the county out as much as we can.
What skills/knowledge do you feel you bring to the board?
I don’t think there’s any doubt somewhat being a problem solver is very helpful as mayor, and I also think the people skills — being able to bring people of different beliefs together to solve problems is helpful. And then I think being financially conservative will always keep the town of Jonesborough healthy, so those three qualities I think really are helpful as mayor.
Why do you think the people of Jonesborough should elect you again?
I take not having an opponent as a compliment to really what our board and our town has done for the residents of Jonesborough. Our board has worked really well together to solve problems, and I think the people respect the fact that I do this in a selfless way for their betterment and I think that’s one reason why I always work hard to be a mayor they can respect and be proud of.
What are you goals for your next term?
I think one is to continue to get the town as financially healthy as we can. I’d like to see from one year to the next we start to put together more of a surplus and unallocated funds so we can react to emergencies or changing situations much quicker. And, really, we have infrastructure needs with our water system, we’ve got some streets we need to improve and really get ready for the new residential growth we have here in Jonesborough.