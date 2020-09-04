Jonesborough man charged with kidnapping in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — A Jonesborough man is facing kidnapping and other charges following an early-morning traffic stop on the Stoney Creek Highway on Wednesday.
Weston Kenneth George, 30, 4 Lake Village Court, Jonesborough, was arrested by officers of the Elizabethton Police Department on charges of kidnapping, reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, reckless driving and driving on revoked license.
Police reported the incident began around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the BP convenience store on the Stoney Creek Highway, 461 Highway 91. A woman had called 911 and said she was being held against her will in George’s car and that she feared for her safety. The woman told police that George had been a friend and that she had been with him since 1 p.m. on Monday.
Officers of the Elizabethton Police Department responded.
The car the woman described, a Kia Sorento, was no longer at the store, but police were able to keep track of the vehicle because of the woman’s cell phone signal.
Police said they pursued the vehicle the woman had described. The driver refused to stop and the pursuit continued at speeds ranging from 13 mph to 55 mph.
The driver if the vehicle refused to stop for emergency lights and sirens, and finally turned onto Carl Taylor Drive where the car stopped.
George was arraigned in Carter County Sessions Court Friday.
Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for George and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 21.