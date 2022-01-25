A Jonesborough man accused of assaulting a former town mayor was arrested last week after an investigator said he punched his target in a parking lot.
Dwayne Cochran, 59, 2454 Tenn. Highway 81 S., was arrested Friday on a simple assault charge. The charge was investigated by the District Attorney General’s office, which also solicited the warrant for his arrest.
District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said it’s within his office’s ability to bring criminal charges directly and bypass law enforcement.
Cochran was arrested after court documents said he crouched behind a vehicle parked near that of Kelly Wolfe, a well-known property developer and former mayor of Jonesborough, and struck Wolfe at least twice.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Jonesborough and was investigated by the prosecutor’s office.
Jonesborough Police Chief Ron Street said his department was never notified about the assault.
According to the warrant, filed by DAG Investigator Frankie Rogers, he “received a complaint of an assault that had occurred at the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 1498 E. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough.”
According to the affidavit, Wolfe told Rogers that, “as he approached his vehicle he observed a man wearing a toboggan crouched beside a vehicle parked beside the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported that the individual stood up and began to rapidly approach him, saying, ‘I’m here to set the record straight. I would have killed you last time we were together if my dad hadn’t stopped me.’”
Wolfe was hit at least twice in the head before retreating back into the store to call 911.
By the time law enforcement arrived, Cochran had left the scene.
In the court document, Rogers said he watched video surveillance of the store parking lot and the footage corroborated Wolfe’s story.
In 2016, Cochran filed a federal lawsuit against Wolfe — Jonesborough’s mayor at the time — and a town police officer, claiming he was maliciously arrested and handcuffed with enough force to damage his wrist tendons and require surgery.
Cochran also included the town of Jonesborough, Officer Jonathan Peace and Wolfe in their individual and official capacities and Derrick Sumner, the citizen whose call to 911 led to Cochran’s arrest.
The document was filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville in March 2017, a year after the incident occurred in 2016. According to the filing, Cochran believes he was targeted for supporting an opposition candidate to Wolfe during his elections to office. Cochran asked for $1 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages against the mayor, Peace and Sumner.
That lawsuit was dismissed in 2018.
The incident over which Cochran sued happened March 17, 2016, on property Cochran owns at 220 Old State Route 34. He was hauling dirt with his own dump truck to that property, but the truck became stuck in the mud as Cochran tried to pull out and away from where he had dumped the dirt.
The dump truck wouldn’t budge and the tires were spinning. Cochran called his father to help him, but they couldn’t dig it out. According to the lawsuit, “traffic was very light and there were no problems at all regarding traffic moving.”
While they were working to free the truck, Officer Peace arrived at the scene to see what was going on. Police were called by a man who rents the property beside the Cochran land, reportedly because the dump truck was blocking both lanes. Cochran was eventually charged with that offense, but his lawsuit asserted that the truck wasn’t blocking both lanes, and that particular law doesn’t apply to a disabled vehicle. Washington County Detention Center records indicate he was also charged with failure to appear after a citation was issued.
Cochran’s father went to get his pickup truck to pull the dump truck out of the mud as Peace stood by, but after the truck was freed, Cochran was arrested. According to his lawsuit, Cochran was handcuffed “in a very aggressive manner,” and “immediately felt pain due to the handcuffs that were cutting into his wrists.”
Cochran was put in the back of Peace’s patrol car with the windows rolled up and no air conditioning running. The outside temperature that day, according to the lawsuit, was approximately 78 degrees. Cochran said he was in the back of the patrol car in those conditions for an extended period of time and felt as if he was going to pass out.
Cochran was eventually taken to the detention center where, according to the suit, a jail officer verbally expressed his relief that they hadn’t caused the injury to Cochran’s wrists allegedly caused by the too-tight handcuffs.
Cochran said in the suit that Wolfe was actively involved in the arrest and “malicious prosecution ... because he directed, controlled and caused the unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.”
After Cochran was released from jail on bond, he said he sought medical treatment for being exposed to heat for an extended period of time as well as for the cuts in his wrists caused by the handcuffs. He said the handcuffs caused permanent nerve damage and he had to undergo carpal tunnel surgery.
At his trial in the case in General Sessions Court on June 8, 2016, Cochran documented in the filing that Judge Don Arnold dismissed the case outright after hearing Peace testify. Cochran’s attorney didn’t even cross-examine Peace before Arnold made his ruling, according to the lawsuit.
In last week’s assault case, Cochran was arraigned on the charge Tuesday in General Sessions Court. He is set to return for a status hearing on March 21 and is free on a $5,000 bond. Part of his bond conditions is that he have no contact of any kind with Wolfe.
Wolfe owns the building where the District Attorney’s Office is housed.
Baldwin said if that became a problem during the course of Cochran’s case, he would consider other options for the case to move forward.