A Washington County man was acquitted Wednesday after a jury trial on five child rape and sexual battery charges.
Three other charges were dismissed prior to jury deliberations.
Michael Lynn Garner, 61, Jonesborough, walked out of the courtroom a free man after a two-day trial this week. The jury deliberated about 45 minutes before returning the not guilty verdicts on two counts of rape of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.
Prior to the jury deliberating, Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street dismissed two other charges of rape of a child.
The allegations go back to 2013, but Garner was not charged until 2016 after the alleged victim said her memory of what she said happened came back while watching a movie that had a scene implying a man was masturbating.
Defense attorneys Steve Finney and Scott Shults said they were pleased with the verdict.
“I’m ecstatic, especially anytime someone is wrongly accused,” Finney said. The case was handled by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, but Finney said several of the allegations were never fully investigated.
“It wasn’t the sheriff’s office's fault. No one ever told them to go investigate the new allegations as they came up,” he said.
After the child made the initial allegations, she revealed additional details over a period of time that led the DA’s office to seek more than one re-indictment on Garner.
“There just wasn’t enough proof….there were allegations that were not investigated because the former assistant district attorney handling the case simply sought a new indictment instead of having the sheriff’s office investigate,” Finney said.