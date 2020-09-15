The town of Jonesborough on Tuesday afternoon hosted a thank you reception for Jim Tracy, Tennessee’s Rural Development director for the United States Department of Agriculture, who has helped the town get funding for a number of projects including the K-8 school project.
“We’ve had a lot good cooperation with Jim Tracy and a lot of people there with the state of Tennessee in helping us navigate through this very unique financing project,” said Mayor Chuck Vest in reference to the town’s school project. “This is our way to tell them thank you for the extra effort they put into it.”
Vest said the town had “a lot of love” for that extra effort, and that it had paid off for the town.
Tracy, who has been in his role for approximately three years, has assisted the town on about a half dozen projects in addition to the school, including the McKinney Center, the Jackson Theatre and the Jonesborough Senior Center.
Speaking to the Press before the reception, Tracy said Jonesborough has been “one of the communities that’s probably utilized our different programs more than anybody.”
“It’s great that we can help people in the rural areas and I’m excited about being here,” Tracy said. “These are good people. Jonesborough ... I love coming here.”
Tracy said it’s great to see the community appreciate their work, and complemented the town’s leadership.
“It’s just so imperative to have good leadership, because they don’t look to next week or two weeks down the road, they’re looking five, 10, 20 years down the road, and Jonesborough has been blessed to have good leaders,” Tracy said. “With us working together with them like this, it’s great we can help them.”
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Rural Development has played a huge role in the development of Washington County for “years and years and years.”
“We rely on them for grants, for loans, for really just improving the quality of life for the citizens of Washington County in so many ways,” Grandy said.
During a brief speech at the reception, former town Mayor Kelly Wolfe called Rural Development “vital” for the town.
“What you’re doing really is touching lives,” Wolfe said.