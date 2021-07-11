State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, said a recent visit to a goat farm in the 7th District has bolstered her resolve to make agriculture one of her top priorities in Nashville.
The lawmaker said touring the farm near the Lamar community provided her with an opportunity to learn more about the economic plight that working farmers face every day. Her goal, the Washington County lawmaker said last week, is to pursue initiatives that improve agri-business opportunities in Tennessee.
“Farmers have struggled so much in recent years that their children don’t want to go into the business,” said Alexander, who grew up on a dairy farm near Gray. “As a legislator, I want to know how I can make the lives of our farmers easier and more prosperous.”
Help From Rescue Funds
Alexander said she hopes that some of “the massive amount of federal money” coming to Tennessee from the American Rescue Plan Act can be used to help family farmers. She believes “now is the the time to act” on agriculture reforms, with Gov. Bill Lee being a strong advocate for small farmers.
Alexander said she and her colleagues in Nashville can help farmers in Tennessee by reducing regulations and creating new incentives and tax credits for agri-business.
More Grants For Farmers
The Jonesborough legislator said she would like to see more grants made available to dairy farmers in Tennessee. She said Washington County’s once thriving dairy industry has declined in recent decades to just a few working farms.
“People see the prices for dairy products go up in the grocery stores, but that money isn’t going into the pockets of dairy farmers,” Alexander said. “The actual price for milk is the lowest it has been in history, but the cost of the corn that is fed to the cows has gone up. So has the cost of equipment and labor.”
Lessons Learned From Pandemic
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many problems with this nation’s food supply chain, and has demonstrated a need for major reforms. Alexander said it makes sense for Tennessee to earmark a portion of its federal pandemic relief funds for addressing those issues.
One such issue, Alexander said last week, is establishing a slaughterhouse and meat packing facility in the region. She said the pandemic demonstrated the problem with having a limited number of meat processing facilities in the United States.
Alexander said beef producers in Northeast Tennessee, who now “ship their cattle thousands of miles” for processing, have been aware of the problem for many years.