Jonesborough will be holding its “Downtown at Dusk” Friday evening, inviting visitors to shop, wine and dine throughout downtown Jonesborough.
Shops and eateries will be open until 8 p.m. every Friday evening October through December. Tastings will include a variety of wines, mixed drinks, beers and there will also be some non-alcoholic options as well.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place during the event and tasting tickets are limited each week.
This event is hosted by the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Association.