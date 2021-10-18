The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen has picked former Eastman Chemical Co. executive James “Pat” Ryder as its next finance director and town recorder following the retirement of longtime finance director and town recorder Abbey Miller.

Ryder spent 12 years with Eastman before retiring last year, and has spent more than two decades working in finance in the corporate sector. Ryder said the decision to take the job is a “left-turn” for him, but that he’s trying to learn everything he can to try and fill his predecessor’s shoes.

“It took about three quarters and I was bored and started poking my head out,” Ryder said. “I was lucky that they were looking for somebody to try and replace Abbey (Miller) — if you can.”

Miller announced her retirement earlier this year, citing a desire to be with her family after spending nearly 20 years with the town. Miller, who was hired by the town in 2002, played an instrumental role in helping Jonesborough improve its financial standing, and saw the town’s bond rating move from BBB-minus to A-minus in 2009 before receiving an AA-minus in 2014 — one of the top two bond ratings from Standard & Poors.

Following her retirement announcement in April, Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest called Miller’s time with the town a “blessing.”

“For her to give us 20 years of service, it’s just been a blessing for the town of Jonesborough,” Vest said in April. “And her leaving, it means we have to bring somebody in to carry on that tradition.”

Ryder said he’s excited to work for the town in which he lives.

“I know that sounds cheesy, but it’s true actually,” he said. “My kids grew up here, I jog down here, I ride my bike down here all the time — that’s the part that spoke the most to me about the job.”

New outdoor use permit policy approved

The board also approved a new outdoor use permit policy, which will require permit holders to renew their permit annually and will require businesses to close their outdoor seating area no later than 10 p.m., among other changes, as a result of some debate over the summer over whether to grant an outdoor use permit for Tennessee Hills Distillery.

On Aug. 9, the board deferred on a vote to approve the permit after Aldermen Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson expressed concerns about approval, with the board retreating into a closed executive session after the possibility of legal action was raised.

Countermine said he was concerned about the safety of people crossing the road to get to and from the distillery’s hilltop location, as visibility is limited for drivers heading up Fox Street from downtown.

The board approved an outdoor use permit for the distillery in a split vote on Aug. 19, adding several conditions to the permit — many of which are included in the town’s new policy. Business owners with current outdoor use permits will receive a letter from the town reminding them to renew in January.

