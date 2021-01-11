Jonesborough received a clean audit report for FY 2019-20 during Monday night’s board of mayor and aldermen meeting, which Vice Mayor Adam Dickson said shows the town is in good hands.
“(It) lets us know that our town staff does an excellent job handling day-to-day finances, that, as a board, the mayor and aldermen are making sound decisions for the future of Jonesborough and that we take the financial health of the town seriously,” said Dickson, who presided over Monday’s meeting with Mayor Chuck Vest absent.
Dickson said the clean audit also shows that the town’s model is, thus far, a successful one.
In other financial news, the town also approved a resolution and purchase agreement to refinance several of the town’s bonds — a move that could save three quarters of a million dollars, depending on the competitiveness of the market.
The move would allow the town to save money by getting a lower interest rate, but would not extend the debt’s obligation. Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said the town hopes they interest rate will be “significantly“ lower than the town’s current rate, but that they’ll stand pat if that’s not the case.
“The clean audit, and also the re-funding plan, lets us know we’re on the right track,” Dickson said.