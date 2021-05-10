The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday denied a special event permit request from Tennessee Hills Distillery to host a series of “Bike Nights” after several residents complained of noise coming from the distillery on weekends.
The board voted to deny Tennessee Hills Distillery’s request for eight “Bike Night” permits. The events would have been held the second and fourth Thursday of every month from May-August. The board said they will work to create a more defined noise ordinance. Distillery Owner Stephen Callahan is a town alderman, but was not present at Monday’s meeting. Callahan could not immediately be reached for comment following the board’s decision.
“I’m hopeful we can get (Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff) out there and talk to some of the business owners and let them give us some ideas and really just come to a solution that way,” said Town Mayor Chuck Vest, who added that “Stephen loves our town; we’ll come up with some kind of solution here.”
Tennessee Hills Distillery received clearance to expand its building from the Historic Zoning Commission last year as it aimed to increase production ability in downtown Jonesborough. They also built a bar in the expansion, which is allowed in the town since it produces its own spirits. Bars and taprooms that do not produce their own alcoholic beverages are prohibited in the town.
Dr. William Kennedy, former chairman of the Jonesborough Historic Zoning Commission who retired last year, criticized how the distillery is utilizing its new expansion during Monday’s board meeting, saying owner Stephen Callahan “did not tell us it was for having drinking parties.” Kennedy also took issue with Tennessee Hills Distillery promoting the event before receiving official approval from the town’s board.
“I think that the weekend activities that he has been sponsoring lately have been unreasonable, and I think he needs to take into consideration that right across the street there are residences,” Kennedy said. “We need to take into consideration in all of our activities here in the historic central business district that there’s also a residential area. We need to respect the property owners’ rights in those residential areas and we need to respect their needs to have peace and quiet at a reasonable time of the evening.”
Kennedy said the distillery ”does not help improve or maintain the fragility of this town of Jonesborough” and asked the board to kill the permit request. He was followed by several other town residents who expressed similar concerns.
“I would ask you please to consider to deny this request, at least deny it until there can be citizen input, a workshop, because it’s going to, really, encompass more than just Tennessee Hills before it’s all over,” said one person.
In other business:
• Town employees will see a change in their health insurance provider after the board approved a switch from BlueCross BlueShield to United Health Care, which offered the lowest year-to-year increase at 3.5%. Had the town stayed with BlueCross BlueShield, its plan would have increased by 13.44%.
• Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest proclaimed June 1 as Statehood Day, with the town’s board approving a special Statehood Day event to celebrate the return of Washington County’s “Deed Book A,” an irreplaceable copy of the county’s first deed book. Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said plans are being readied to potentially have Gov. Bill Lee visit the town to hand-deliver the book to County Archivist Ned Irwin.
• David Crockett High School senior Riley Hope was awarded a $1,002 scholarship from the town’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, named in honor of parks and recreation employee Ben Grizzle, who passed away. Hope plans to play softball and study business at Carolina University.
• Town employee Ron Gillenwater was named employee of the month.