The Jonesborough Chocolate Fest will be held on Valentine’s Day weekend, one of the region’s first festivals to return since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic emerged in March.
There will, of course, be some changes to help promote social distancing and reduce the amount of contact people have while going into stores to collect their chocolates.
What’s different: Typically the event, now in its sixth year, is held on a single day Valentine’s Day weekend. This year, however, it will be held across three days and four time frames with a limited number of tickets for each.
Jonesborough Tourism and Main Street Director Cameo Waters said spreading the event out over an entire weekend will significantly reduce the size of crowds, which have forced the town to close Main Street in years past. There is also a “drastic” reduction in the number of available tickets for each time frame, with 300 available tickets, and extended check-in hours to further help limit crowd sizes.
Another change this year, all chocolates will be pre-packaged for people to pick up. In previous years, attendees would hang out and speak with shop owners over their treats, which would often be placed in small cups for people to grab. People will also be asked to place their chocolates in a provided bag to eat at home to prevent people from removing their masks while in close proximity to others.
Did they consider canceling the event? “We’ve been very, very on the fence,” Waters said about holding the festival.
Ultimately, Waters said, town staff and officials felt they had made enough changes for the festival to be a safe environment. Waters also said downtown merchants, many of whom depend on the festival in part to help them survive the slow winter season, really wanted to see the festival take place in some capacity. Waters said they spoke with downtown merchants, who believed they could host the event safely.
“Being able to host this was something the merchants did want,” Waters said.
When is it? The festival will take place on Valentine’s Day weekend, Feb. 12-14. There are four time frames for guests to attend: Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Tickets will be sold in packs of 10 for $15, and need to be purchased in advance as well. Early ticket pick-up will be available from Monday, Feb. 8 to Thursday, Feb. 11. Check-in will take place at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center on Boone Street. Visit jbochocolatefest.com for more information or to buy tickets.
One more thing: Chocolate fest attendees can also take part in a fundraiser for non-profits organized by Main Street Jonesborough. The Spread the Love Project will take place at the same time as the festival, with select downtown businesses offering paper hearts for people to purchase for a suggested donation that will go to a non-profit of their choosing.
Participants will write a message on the hearts, which will then be displayed in the business’ window throughout the event. Paper hearts can also be purchased online at Jonesborough.com.