The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Alderman delayed a vote to approve an outdoor seating permit for Tennessee Hills Distillery Monday night after two aldermen voiced concerns about allowing a bar to have outdoor seating, with the board retreating into an executive session after the possibility of legal action was raised.
"We will look to be one of the biggest blessings this town has ever had," Scott Andrew, who represented the distillery at the meeting, told the board, adding that the business would "do that with pride."
Alderman Stephen Callahan owns Tennessee Hills and is partnered with Andrew.
Andrew said during his presentation "we just want the same opportunity" as other downtown restaurants that currently have outdoors use permits.
Alderwoman Virginia Causey made a motion to approve the permit for Tennessee Hills for six months before a re-evaluation and subsequent annual renewals, a motion that did not pass after Aldermen Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson voiced opposition towards approving the permit — despite Town Mayor Chuck Vest supporting the six-month renewal plan.
"If things are not progressing the way we desire, then we have the option to do something different in the future, just like for any business," Vest said. "There's leverage with that six months, and I think we'd be making a great mistake if we don't take advantage of Alderman Causey's motion. We have a chance with the six months to address something with this business and other businesses if it's changing our quality of life, and I think a 'no' vote here is not looking to the future."
The Fox Street distillery has been at the center of debate in recent months after residents complained in May about noise coming from the establishment at night, which led to a quarrel between Callahan and a nearby business owner. Callahan apologized during a board meeting last month for comments he made during the confrontation. In June, the distillery was also cited for serving beer without a license.
Causey said she hadn't heard of complaints relating to the distillery since, and had spoken to the town's police chief who said the same.
"We should apply equal application and treat all business owners with the same consideration," Causey said. "We have already approved several downtown, and there's no reason not to approve this one. I researched the code, reviewed the policies and talked to more people on this item than I've talked to in a long time."
Dickson applauded Andrew's work but said he didn't believe approving the permit "is in the best interest of Tennessee's oldest town."
"I have to respectfully move with my conscience," he said, "but again I do hope that we can continue to build a relationship for the good of Jonesborough."
Countermine said he was concerned about public safety with people "who've had too much to drink" crossing the road to get to and from the distillery's hilltop location. Countermine said he's heard from dozens of people in town who encouraged him not to support the permit request.
"My heart tells me that having a bar there where people go just to drink is not something that's good for the quality of of life here in Jonesborough," Countermine said.
According to the town's policy on outdoor use permits, which can be changed with a simple board vote, Tennessee Hills' application meets all permit conditions for approval. The policy allows requests to be rejected on the basis of safety or logistical concerns.
"By policy, you have to approve it," Causey said. "You can't pull personal feeling into a decision if it's by policy and it passes that policy."
Andrew said if the board were to vote no, he'd question how and why the board could decide to deny the permit "because I fully believe we will have been discriminated against when other people have been given the same thing."
Countermine said other permits were issued to restaurants because a majority of their business comes from food sales, even though the distillery is planning on adding a permanent food truck at its Jonesborough location.
"To not have an outdoor space... it is discriminatory based on the way that (policy) is written," Andrew told the board. "Unless you change the writing of it, I'm certainly going to make an issue of that, and I don't like that."
After more discussion, the board went into a private, closed-door executive session with Town Attorney Jim Wheeler to discuss the legality of denying the permit request. After 20 minutes, the board returned from executive session and Vest called a recess to speak with Andrew and Callahan privately.
Following the executive session and recess, the board delayed the vote until a special called meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.